Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Jury selection: People v. Hassan

Fourth Department – Jury selection: People v. Hassan

By: Daily Record Staff April 19, 2018 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Jury selection Tainted jury pool – Press coverage – Preserve challenge People v. Hassan KA 11-01135 Appealed from Erie County Court Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment convicting him of second-degree murder. He argues that a new trial is warranted because the court improperly limited the scope of his pretrial ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo