Katie Mott | HR Works Inc.

HR Works Inc. announces a new hire to the company. Katie Mott has joined the company as a leave and benefits coordinator. Mott has more than one year of HR experience and will leverage her expertise in communication, organization, interpersonal relationships and time management to support HR Works’ benefits administration services department.

Mott holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from SUNY Oswego.

