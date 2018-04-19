Don't Miss
Home / On the Move / Katie Mott | HR Works Inc.

Katie Mott | HR Works Inc.

By: Daily Record Staff April 19, 2018 0

Katie Mott

Katie Mott

HR Works Inc. announces a new hire to the company. Katie Mott has joined the company as a leave and benefits coordinator. Mott has more than one year of HR experience and will leverage her expertise in communication, organization, interpersonal relationships and time management to support HR Works’ benefits administration services department.

Mott holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from SUNY Oswego.

Information in On The Move is provided by the submitter. To submit an On The Move item, visit http://nydailyrecord.com/on-the-move-submission/.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo