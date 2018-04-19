Mortgages filed April 9, 2018

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff April 19, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded April 9, 2018   98   Brockport MICHAELS, JUSTIN M Property Address: 6084 BROCKPORT SPENCERPORT RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-2644 Lender: SUMMIT FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $43,700.00 BAZINET, GIA & BAZINET, NICHOLAS Property Address: 1030 WHITTIER RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9729 Lender: MANUFACTURERS AND TRADERS TRUST COMPANY Amount: $60,000.00 NOWAK, ANTHONY S & NOWAK, KATHLEEN A Property Address: 33 TEAROSE MEADOW LN APT CLARKSO, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9340 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC ...

