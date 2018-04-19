AG Schneiderman: Trump pardons can’t be shield for state charges

Don't Miss
By: The Associated Press David Klepper April 19, 2018 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state law must be clarified to ensure anyone pardoned by President Donald Trump may still be charged with violations of state law, state Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said on Wednesday. Schneiderman, a Democrat who has emerged as a key figure in investigations related to Trump and his administration, urged state ...

