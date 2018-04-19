Second Circuit – First Amendment retaliation: Brown v. Halpin

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff April 19, 2018 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit First Amendment retaliation Qualified immunity – Sovereign immunity Brown v. Halpin 16-3615 Judges Katzmann, Walker, and Calabresi Background: The defendants appealed from the denial of their motion to dismiss the plaintiff’s First Amendment retaliation claims. The defendants argued that they were entitled to qualified immunity and that the state was protected by ...

