Sentenced imposed for sex trafficking

Sentenced imposed for sex trafficking

By: Daily Record Staff April 19, 2018 0

A Rochester man was sentenced Wednesday to 17 to 21 years in prison for sex trafficking. State Supreme Court Justice Alex Renzi also sentenced John Spencer, 43, to five years of post-release supervision for eight counts of sex trafficking. Spencer was convicted of eight counts of sex trafficking, three counts of second-degree promoting prostitution, one count of ...

