Southwest engine explosion survivors may have legal options

Southwest engine explosion survivors may have legal options

By: Bloomberg CHRISTOPHER YASIEJKO April 19, 2018 0

Being on an airplane more than six miles in the air when an engine blows up and sends shrapnel through a window is an experience so scary that aviation lawyers say it's not just the family of the woman killed on a Southwest flight this week who could have a case. "All of the passengers here, ...

