Tanya Silivestro | Beltz Ianni & Associates LLC

Beltz Ianni & Associates has added a new face to the team of service professionals. Tanya Silivestro has been hired as practice administrator. She has over 20 years of experience working for financial and insurance services agencies. As a practice administrator, Silivestro supports Beltz Ianni partners and client service managers to deliver seamless client services.

Silivestro is the liaison between clients and advisors. She takes the lead in managing day-to-day service operations from scheduling client reviews and presentation preparation to data management and reporting.

Before joining Beltz Ianni, Silivestro was employed with Keystone Capital Partners Group in East Rochester as executive administrator/practice manager. Silivestro is a graduate of Broome Community College and holds a New York State Life and Health Insurance license and Property Casualty Insurance license.

