Comey memos offer new details on his interactions with Trump as probe intensified

Comey memos offer new details on his interactions with Trump as probe intensified

By: The Washington Post Ellen Nakashim and Devlin Barrett April 20, 2018 0

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump expressed concerns about the judgment of his national security adviser Michael Flynn weeks before forcing him to resign, according to memos kept by former FBI director James Comey that recount in detail efforts by Trump to influence the bureau's expanding investigation of Russia. The memos also reveal the extent of Trump's ...

