Don't Miss
Home / News / Legal News / Lance Armstrong settles $100M lawsuit with US government

Lance Armstrong settles $100M lawsuit with US government

By: The Associated Press Jim Vertuno April 20, 2018 0

AUSTIN, Texas — Lance Armstrong reached a $5 million settlement with the federal government in a whistleblower lawsuit that could have sought $100 million in damages from the cyclist who was stripped of his record seven Tour de France victories after admitting he used performance-enhancing drugs throughout much of his career. The deal announced Thursday came ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo