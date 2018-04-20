Don't Miss
Rochester man convicted of escape, charged with murder

By: Daily Record Staff April 20, 2018 0

A Rochester man has been convicted of federal charges that he escaped from custody. Abdul Rasheed, 36, is facing a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. On March 27, 2016, Rasheed was sentenced to 12 months in prison. He served most of the sentence then he was sent to halfway house in ...

