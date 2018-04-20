Don't Miss
Trump legal team in Russia probe gets Rudy Giuliani

Trump legal team in Russia probe gets Rudy Giuliani

By: The Associated Press Chad Day April 20, 2018 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, an outspoken supporter of Donald Trump since the early days of his campaign, is joining the team of lawyers representing the president in the special counsel's Russia investigation. With the addition of Giuliani, Trump gains a former U.S. attorney, a past presidential candidate and a TV-savvy ...

