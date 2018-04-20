Don't Miss
Home / News / Legal News / Wells Fargo to pay $1B for mortgage, auto lending abuses

Wells Fargo to pay $1B for mortgage, auto lending abuses

By: The Associated Press Ken Sweet April 20, 2018 0

NEW YORK — Wells Fargo will pay $1 billion to federal regulators to settle charges tied to its mortgage and auto lending business, the latest chapter in years-long, wide-ranging scandal at the banking giant. However, it appears that none of the $1 billion will go directly to the victims of Wells Fargo's abuses. In a settlement ...

