Jennifer Aronson-Jovcevski | Boylan Code LLP

Boylan Code LLP announces the hiring of Jennifer Aronson-Jovcevski as an associate. She will focus her practice on lending, commercial and residential real estate sales and acquisitions and municipal development. A former Teach for America teacher, Aronson-Jovcevski also specializes in education law, representing both public and charter schools in the areas of educational law, labor and employment, special education and real property issues.

Aronson-Jovcevski received her bachelor’s in communications studies from Florida State University, her master’s from Syracuse University School of Education and her J.D. from Syracuse University College of Law. Prior to joining Boylan Code, Aronson-Jovcevski worked for Osborn, Reed and Burke as a civil litigation associate. She resides in Rochester.

