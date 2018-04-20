Don't Miss
Home / News / Legal News / Shooting case scheduled for retrial

Shooting case scheduled for retrial

Eyewitness testimony doubted by appellate panel

By: Bennett Loudon April 20, 2018 0

The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office will retry a man accused of shooting at his estranged wife despite fundamental problems with the testimony of the key prosecution witness. The defendant, Phillip H. Owens, 32, is accused of shooting at his ex-wife, Tara Owens, in May 2012 as she sat in a car in the street outside ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo