Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Workplace Issues: Under FLSA’s Executive Exemption, does a maintenance supervisor get OT?

Workplace Issues: Under FLSA’s Executive Exemption, does a maintenance supervisor get OT?

By: Lindy Korn April 20, 2018 0

Plaintiff-appellant, Anthony Paganas appeals from a judgment entered on Dec. 6, 2016, dismissing his claim for overtime pay under FLSA and the New York Labor Law. The District Court granted summary judgment in favor of Total Management Solution, LLC (TMS). (Paganas v. Total Management Solutions, LLC, 17-0040-cv, decided March 12th, 2018) TMS employed Paganas as a ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo