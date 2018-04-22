Don't Miss
Deeds filed April 10, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff April 22, 2018 0

Deeds   Recorded April 10, 2018 54   Brighton LAUDADIO, ERNEST  et al to LAUDADIO, DONALD R et ano Property Address: 50 BRIGHTON-HEN TL RD, BRIGHTON 14611 Liber: 12009  Page: 221 Tax Account: 148.20-2-66 Full Sale Price: $1 ALI, ESSAT  et al to EMNOLE PROPERTIES LLC et ano Property Address: 106 DAVID AVENUE, BRIGHTON 14620 Liber: 12009  Page: 31 Tax Account: 136.11-1-42 Full Sale Price: $1   Chili PRESTON, JOHN H et ...

