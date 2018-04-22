Don't Miss
Mortgages filed April 10, 2018

Mortgages filed April 10, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff April 22, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded April 10, 2018 62   Brighton EDLIN, DARLA J & EDLIN, STEPHEN G Property Address: 210 PARKWOOD AVE, BRIGHTON, NY 14620-3406 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $38,329.90 MCINTYRE, ANN F & MCINTYRE, JOHN S Property Address: 205 GROSVENOR RD, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-2551 Lender: MANUFACTURERS AND TRADERS TRUST COMPANY Amount: $50,000.00   Brockport WAINWRIGHT, HEATHER & WAINWRIGHT, MIKE Property Address: 3 WOODSTOCK LN, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9459 Lender: MORTGAGE ...

