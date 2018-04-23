Don't Miss
Corporations Doing Business As for April 11, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff April 23, 2018 0

Corporations Doing Business As A corporation is engaged doing business under a specific name and has registered the name at the Monroe County Clerk’s Office.   ARCH ANGEL EYEBROW EMBROIDERY SPECIALIST Address: P.O BOX 77072, ROCHESTER, NY 14617 ASSISTANT Address: 3896 DEWEY AVE #296, ROCHESTER, NY 14616 EMBELLISH HAIR AND NAIL SALON Address: 757 GENESEE STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14611 HEARTS HAPPY FAMILY CHILD CARE Address: 2349 ...

