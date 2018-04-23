Don't Miss
Court Calendars for April 24, 2018

Court Calendars for April 24, 2018

April 23, 2018

Supreme Court Special Term HON. GAIL A. DONOFRIO 9:30 a.m. 1—Flagstar Bank v Ehmann, Ehmann, et al – Ras Boriskin – Pro se – Pro se – Pro se HON. J. SCOTT ODORISI 10 a.m. 1—Bank of America NA v King – Pro se 2—Blessing v Finley – Pro se – Pro se 3—RealtyShares 57 LLC v BC Fund II LLC & Burns – ...

