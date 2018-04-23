Don't Miss
Cuomo: trafficking victims shouldn’t have to testify

By: The Associated Press April 23, 2018 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is proposing changes to the state's laws on sex trafficking so child victims won't be required to testify. The Democrat announced the legislative proposal on Friday. He said that under current law, prosecutors must show that traffickers used force, fraud or coercion to control their victims. Cuomo says ...

