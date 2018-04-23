Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds filed April 11, 2018

Deeds filed April 11, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff April 23, 2018 0

Deeds   Recorded April 11, 2018 60   Brighton SLOAN, JOSEPH J et ano to GUPTA, HARISH  et ano Property Address: 122 DUNBARTON DRIVE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 12009  Page: 614 Tax Account: 150.10-1-31 Full Sale Price: $262,000 GONZALEZ, RAUL S et ano to LANZAFAME, CHRISTINA D Property Address: 64 MARQUETTE DRIVE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 12009  Page: 306 Tax Account: 136.19-2-3.235 Full Sale Price: $175,000 CUNNINGHAM, IAN  et ano to SHKAVRITKO, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo