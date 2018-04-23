Don't Miss
Federal lawsuit against police officers dismissed

Federal lawsuit against police officers dismissed

Judge says ‘use of force was reasonable’

By: Bennett Loudon April 23, 2018 0

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a convicted killer accusing Rochester police officers of excessive force because they shot him when he was arrested. On June 24, 2013, Ralph D. Strong Jr., 36, fatally shot Jahmia Singleton, 31, and Reggie Johnson, 27, during an argument outside a nightclub on Central Avenue. Strong was at ...

