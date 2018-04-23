Fourth Department – Defective design and manufacture: Hokenson v. Sears, Roebuck and Co.

Don't Miss
April 23, 2018

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Defective design and manufacture Expert qualifications Hokenson v. Sears, Roebuck and Co. CA 17-00619 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action seeking damages for injuries he sustained when he fell from a ladder that was manufactured in 1972 and sold by the defendant. The plaintiff appealed ...

