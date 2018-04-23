Don't Miss
Guilty verdict in fatal shooting

By: Daily Record Staff April 23, 2018 0

A man was found guilty Monday of murder and attempted murder in a 2016 double shooting on Jefferson Ave. Kadeem Harris, 25 was convicted of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office. On Nov. 7, 2016, Akeem Harris confronted Derick Reed ...

