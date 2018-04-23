Don't Miss
Mortgages filed April 11, 2018

Mortgages filed April 11, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff April 23, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded April 11, 2018 65   Churchville HOPKINS, KATHLEEN J & HOPKINS, THOMAS BRIAN Property Address: 35 REDFERN DR, CHURCHVILLE, NY 14428-8901 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $13,100.00 East Rochester SALMON, LEOPOLD E & SALMON, ROSE C Property Address: 225 WEST AVE, EAST ROCHESTER, NY 14445-1852 Lender: KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Amount: $25,000.00   Fairport CAROZZA, STEPHEN J Property Address: 22 BEAUCLAIRE LN, FAIRPORT, NY 14450-4618 Lender: NORTHWEST BANK Amount: $207,350.00 EMBURY, KATHLEEN ...

