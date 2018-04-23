New York lawmakers to hold hearing on physician-assisted suicide

Don't Miss
By: The Associated Press April 23, 2018 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — State lawmakers in New York are examining a legislative proposal to give terminally ill people the right to seek life-ending medication from their physician. The Assembly's Health Committee is scheduled to hold a public hearing on the measure Monday in Albany. A second hearing is planned for May 3 in New York ...

