Don't Miss
Home / News / Legal News / Student from Zambia ruled eligible for US poetry contest

Student from Zambia ruled eligible for US poetry contest

By: The Associated Press Marina Villeneuve April 23, 2018 0

PORTLAND, Maine — A high school student in Maine who fled his native Zambia can compete in a U.S. government-funded poetry contest, a federal judge ruled Friday. The National Endowment for the Arts had blocked the 11th-grader's participation, saying he doesn't meet their U.S. citizenship rules. Allan Monga, a 19-year-old junior at Deering High School, won Maine's ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo