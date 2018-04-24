Court sides with human in copyright fight over monkey selfie

Don't Miss
By: The Associated Press Sudhin Thanawala April 24, 2018 0

SAN FRANCISCO — A U.S. appeals court on Monday favored humans over animals in a novel copyright lawsuit filed over a series of entertaining selfies taken by a monkey with a toothy grin. U.S. copyright law does not allow lawsuits that seek to give animals the rights to photographs or other original work, the 9th U.S. ...

