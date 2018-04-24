Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds filed April 12, 2018

Deeds filed April 12, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff April 24, 2018 0

Deeds   Recorded April 12, 2018 68   Chili WASKO, STEPHEN P to ALEXANDER, BARBARA L et ano Property Address: 21 EVERGREEN DRIVE, CHILI 14624 Liber: 12010  Page: 144 Tax Account: 132.14-2-11 Full Sale Price: $1 THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON to VANHOUTER, RICK Property Address: 11 JANICE DR, CHILI 14624 Liber: 12010  Page: 31 Tax Account: 146.11-2-69 Full Sale Price: $65,000   East Rochester WM ENTERPRISES LLC to DUFFY, THADDEUS ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo