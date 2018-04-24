Don't Miss
Fourth Department – Criminal possession of a controlled substance: People v. Layou

April 24, 2018

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Criminal possession of a controlled substance Traffic stop – Abandoned vehicle People v. Layou KA 16-00625 Appealed from Onondaga County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of criminal possession of a controlled substance. He argues that it was in error for the court to refuse to suppress physical evidence ...

