Fourth Department – Dangerous contraband: People v. Killings

April 24, 2018

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Dangerous contraband Inference – Contraband not recovered People v. Killings KA 16-01400 Appealed from Cayuga County Court Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment of promoting prison contraband and tampering with physical evidence. The convictions arose from an incident that occurred when he was an inmate. The defendant was observed making ...

