Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Safety net assistance: Karamalla v. Devine, et al.

Fourth Department – Safety net assistance: Karamalla v. Devine, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff April 24, 2018 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Safety net assistance Temporary protected immigration status – Equal protection Karamalla v. Devine, et al. CA 16-01603 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The petitioner commenced an Article 78 and declaratory action on behalf of himself and a class of individuals who had been denied safety net assistance based on ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo