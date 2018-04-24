Don't Miss
Mistrial declared for border agent charged with killing teen

By: The Associated Press Anita Snow and Jacques Billeaud April 24, 2018

PHOENIX — A mistrial was declared Monday in the case of a U.S. Border Patrol agent after an Arizona jury acquitted him of a second-degree murder charge in the killing of a teen from Mexico but deadlocked on lesser counts of manslaughter. The decision by U.S. District Judge Raner Collins means prosecutors could seek another trial ...

