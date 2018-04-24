Don't Miss
Mortgages filed April 12, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff April 24, 2018

Mortgages   Recorded April 12, 2018 46   Brockport MATSKO, JOSHUA D Property Address: 297 WEST AVE, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-1234 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $89,775.00 ROCHEFORT, GIDGET M & ROCHEFORT, PIERRE J Property Address: 90 GORDON ST, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-2020 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $134,000.00   East Rochester DUFFY, THADDEUS MICHAEL Property Address: 111 PINE ST, EAST ROCHESTER, NY 14445-1327 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $79,500.00   Fairport KOZAR, ...

