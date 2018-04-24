Don't Miss
Second Circuit – Criminal conspiracy: United States v. Tang Yuk et al.

Second Circuit – Criminal conspiracy: United States v. Tang Yuk et al.

By: Daily Record Staff April 24, 2018

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Criminal conspiracy Venue – Knowledge of actions related to conspiracy United States v. Tang Yuk et al. 15-131(L) Judges Chin, Carney, and Forrest Background: Three defendants were found to have engaged in a criminal conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine. They challenge their convictions contending that venue did ...

