Don't Miss
Home / News / State panel recommends removing City Court Judge Leticia Astacio

State panel recommends removing City Court Judge Leticia Astacio

By: Bennett Loudon April 24, 2018 0

The New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct has recommended to the state Court of Appeals that Rochester City Court Judge Leticia D. Astacio should be removed from office. According to a news release, the Commission found that Astacio should be removed from office for various conduct over the past two years. Astacio was convicted of driving ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo