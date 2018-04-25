Caitlin Forsyth Kireker | Harter Secrest & Emery LLP

Caitlin Forsyth Kireker has joined Harter Secrest & Emery LLP as an associate in the firm’s litigation practice group. She focuses her practice on commercial and intellectual property litigation. Kireker represents clients in all stages of state and federal litigation at the trial and appellate levels and has experience in commercial litigation, intellectual property litigation, labor and employment litigation and securities litigation.

Most recently, Kireker was an associate in the litigation practice at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP in New York. She is a graduate of Vassar College and received her law degree from New York University School of Law.

