Court Calendars for April 26, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff April 25, 2018 0

Supreme Court Special Term HON. EVELYN FRAZEE April 26 9:30 a.m. 1—McKnight v Dollar Tree & Dollar Tree Stores Inc – William Mattar PC – Brown & Kelly 2—Capital One Bank NA v Deil – Pro se 3—Sommers v Monroe Community Sports Centre Corp & End 2 End Sports Rochester LLC – Small Law Firm – Cheroutes Zweig – Pro se 4—Glazer v ...

