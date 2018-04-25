Don't Miss
Home / News / Democrats win 2 seats, but GOP to keep NY Senate control

Democrats win 2 seats, but GOP to keep NY Senate control

By: The Associated Press David Klepper April 25, 2018 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Democrats won two special elections for the New York state Senate Tuesday but Republicans will remain in charge of the chamber after a key Democratic senator who has sided with Republicans announced that he'll stay put. Brooklyn Sen. Simcha Felder has long sat with Senate Republicans, to the frustration of other Democrats. ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo