Edward Steve | Harter Secrest & Emery LLP

Edward Steve has joined Harter Secrest & Emery as counsel in the firm’s labor & employment practice group. He has extensive experience as an employment law defense counsel, representing clients in federal and state court proceedings, in arbitration and before federal, state and local administrative agencies. Steve provides advice and counsel on employment-related matters and has significant expertise in several facets of employment law, including human resources policy development, settlement agreements and negotiated departures. He has also conducted training on employment law matters.

Steve joins Harter Secrest & Emery from JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., where he served as assistant general counsel in the company’s human resources law group. He is a graduate of both St. John Fisher College and New England School of Law.

