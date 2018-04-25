Don't Miss
Home / News / Grandmother gets 12 years for attempted murder

Grandmother gets 12 years for attempted murder

April 25, 2018

A Rochester woman who tried to kill her granddaughter was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Wednesday. Stephany Ruckeschel, 54, also was sentenced to five years of post-release supervision by state Supreme Court Justice Alex Renzi. Ruckeschel pleading guilty to attempted second-degree murder for trying to kill her 7-year-old granddaughter. On Oct. 12, 2017, Ruckdeschel gave the ...

