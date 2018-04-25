Don't Miss
Home / News / Lawsuit says man spent 18 days in prisoner transport van

Lawsuit says man spent 18 days in prisoner transport van

By: The Associated Press Matthew Barakat April 25, 2018 0

McLEAN, Va. — Edward Kovari's 18-day ordeal began Sept. 12, 2016, when some guys in a van showed up to take him from a jail in Virginia to Texas, where he was wanted on charges that he had stolen a car. But the trip from Winchester, Virginia, to Houston took more than two weeks in a ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo