Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Paralegal Perspectives: There’s room for you!

Paralegal Perspectives: There’s room for you!

By: Daily Record Staff Sandee Ciaccia April 25, 2018 0

The Paralegal Association Of Rochester, Inc. (PAR) is growing! Currently we are 108 members strong, but there is always room for more! PAR is an excellent resource for the paralegal profession. PAR organizes and conducts seminars, conferences and study groups to aid and supplement its members' legal education. We also encourage members to get involved in ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo