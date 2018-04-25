Don't Miss
Home / News / Rochester man gets eight years in prison for sexual assault

Rochester man gets eight years in prison for sexual assault

By: Daily Record Staff April 25, 2018 0

A Rochester man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for sexually assaulting a young girl. State Supreme Court Justice Alex Renzi on Wednesday also sentenced Charles Thomas, 30, to 15 years of post-release supervision. Thomas was convicted on March 16 of two counts of third-degree criminal sexual act and one count of third-degree rape. On Sept. ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo