Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – New York City Civil Rights Law: Chauca v. Abraham

Second Circuit – New York City Civil Rights Law: Chauca v. Abraham

By: Daily Record Staff April 25, 2018 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit New York City Civil Rights Law Punitive damages standard Chauca v. Abraham 15-1777 Judges Katzmann, Sack, and Hall Background: The plaintiff appealed from the denial of his request for a jury instruction concerning punitive damages for pregnancy discrimination claims arising under the New York City Human Rights law. Ruling: The Second Circuit vacated ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo