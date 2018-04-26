Don't Miss
Bill Cosby convicted of drugging and molesting a woman

Bill Cosby convicted of drugging and molesting a woman

By: The Associated Press Michael R. Sisak and Claudia Lauer April 26, 2018 0

NORRISTOWN, Pa. — Bill Cosby was convicted Thursday of drugging and molesting a woman in the first big celebrity trial of the #MeToo era, completing the spectacular late-life downfall of a comedian who broke racial barriers in Hollywood on his way to TV superstardom as America's Dad. Cosby, 80, could end up spending his final years ...

