Cohen says he would invoke his Fifth Amendment right in Stormy Daniels case

By: The Washington Post Emma Brown and Rosalind S. Helderman April 26, 2018 0

Michael Cohen, the longtime attorney of President Donald Trump, told a federal judge on Wednesday that he will invoke his Fifth Amendment right not to incriminate himself in a lawsuit brought by adult entertainer Stormy Daniels. Cohen's declaration, in support of his request to pause proceedings in the civil case, cited an "ongoing criminal investigation by ...

