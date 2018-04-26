Don't Miss
Deeds filed April 16, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff April 26, 2018 0

Deeds   Recorded April 16, 2018 73   Brighton CLOVERLAND REVOCABLE TRUST et ano to MIAMI 1 INC Property Address: 2409-5 EAST AVENUE, BRIGHTON 14610 Liber: 12011  Page: 331 Tax Account: 122.20-1-5./A14 Full Sale Price: $1 CRAFTCO TRUST et ano to SOBEONE LLC Property Address: 2409-5 EAST AVENUE, BRIGHTON 14610 Liber: 12011  Page: 340 Tax Account: 122.20-1-5./A14 Full Sale Price: $1   Chili ERIC AND DOROTHY KAGAN IRREVOCABLE TRUST et al to ...

