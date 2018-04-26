Don't Miss
Home / News / Freedom Village wants to sell property

Freedom Village wants to sell property

Hearing set on request to hire real estate professional

By: Bennett Loudon April 26, 2018 0

A Yates County facility for troubled youth is hoping to sell several properties to pay debts that forced the entity to file bankruptcy. Gates Community Chapel of Rochester Inc., better known as Freedom Village USA, is asking U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Paul R. Warren for permission to hire a real estate firm. A hearing on the request is ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo